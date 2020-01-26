Gary Darnell Calloway Sr., 58, of Lynchburg, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Altha Grove Baptist Church, 7376 Cottontown Rd, Forest, Va. His remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will be accepting guests at 527 Old Rustburg Rd., as well as 1278 Walkers Crossing Dr., Forest, Va. 24551. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Calloway Sr. Gary Darnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

