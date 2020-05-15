Rosa Lee Andrews Calloway, slipped into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 18, 1950, in Evington to the late Marion A. Thompson. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin Calloway Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted son, Marvin A. Calloway Jr.(Laura); and her daugher, Kimberly Taylor(Wayne); grandchildren, Diamond, Danielle and Destiny Calloway and Raven Taylor; great-grandchildren, Marcellus and Kaziah; and host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Community Funeral Home directing.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Calloway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries