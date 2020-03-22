Lorenzo Calloway, departed this life on Thursday, March 23, 2020, viewing will be on Monday 23, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis funeral home, in Altavista Va. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 1 p.m.at the Altavista Memorial Park 642 Wards Rd., Altavista, Va. Cook and Minnis funeral home assisting the family.

