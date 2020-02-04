Lamont Cranston Calloway, of Altavista, departed this life on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1949 to late Charles Calloway Sr. and Ethel Calloway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Juanita C. Cunningham; nine brothers, Edward, Gregory, Oscar, Booker, Napoleon, Stonewall, Charles Jr., Harley and Hudsey Calloway. He is survived by his wife, Edith T. Calloway; two sons, Sean Calloway (Temeka), Donzelle Thompson (Debbie); one brother, Albert "Pete" Calloway (Frances); six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Community Funeral Home directing
Calloway, Lamont Cranston
Service information
Feb 5
Memorial Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM
Mt Pleasant Baptist Church
2948 Marysville Road
Altavista, VA 24517
