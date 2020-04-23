Jesse J. Calloway Jr. Jesse J. Calloway Jr. "Weedy Boy", 64, passed away on April 15, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Jesse was born on July 15, 1956, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Jesse and Fannie Calloway. He graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1974. Jesse was married to the late Sharon R. Calloway for 45 years. Jesse was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew B. Thompson and granddaughter, Indie Pannell. Jesse is survived by his brother, Fletcher L. Thompson; two sons, Jesse "Tre" J. Caloway III and LaShaud Moore; 12 grandchildren, Keion Barbour, Keiona Barbour, Qunitarah Hammond, Jesse "JC" Calloway, Tre'jan Calloway, Tre'nity Withers, Niari "Poo" Calloway, Synara Hughey, Jessie Calloway, Lashaud Moore Jr. and Layla Moore; five great-grandchildren, Taj and Gabrielle Jones, Ramani White, Noire Pannell, Novah Johnson; his brother, Fletcher L. Thompson; brother-in-law, David Reid Jr.; sisters-in-law, TreNita Russell and Elizabeth Ann Thompson, a host of nieces, nephews and a host of friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Bertram L. Davis Sr. officiating. Family and friends may view today, Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday, April 24, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service will follow COVID19 VA State of Emergency declaration. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
