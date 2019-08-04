Michelle "Shelly" Callands, 45, of Lynchburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A Celebration of Michelle's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Tree of Life Church, with the Rev. Ray Kingrea officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Tree of Life Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

