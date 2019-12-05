A funeral service for Eppie Nathaniel Callands "Uncle Bone" will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. The family will receive friends an hour before the service on Saturday. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

