Gerleana Patterson Callahan, 87, of Lynchburg died on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Calvin C. Callahan Sr. Gerleana was born on May 19, 1932 in Campbell County a daughter of the late Neal Patterson and Fannie Miller Patterson. Gerleana was a professional crane operator until she retired and was a member of Peaceful Grove Baptist Church in Concord. She is survived by her three children, Calvin C. Callahan Jr. and his wife, Brenda of Concord, Vanessa Traynham of Carlisle, Pa., and Judy Simmons of York, Pa. A memorial service for Gerleana will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 14, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Pastor Carlton Jackson Jr. officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

