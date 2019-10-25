William Robert Callaham "Buster, Bus, Ned, Willie", 68, of 1113 Saber Ct., Forest, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 30, 1951, to the late Clarence and Matilda Callaham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Fannie Callaham Brown and Vera "Poochie" Callaham Johnson; one brother, Roger Wayne Callaham; one sister-in-law, Doris "Peaches" Spinner Callaham; and one nephew, Roger Wayne Callaham Jr. He is survived by his wife, Angela "Ann" Callaham of 31 years; four loving children, Andre Marshall, Carlos Marshall, Tahirah Callaham, and Alneesha Callaham; eight grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Ann Thompson; two brothers, Donald Lee Callaham (Hope) and Michael Jerome Callaham; three aunts, Evelyn Rudder, Carrie Burns and Juanita Moss; one uncle, Archie Maitlin Callaham and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, Forest. Interment will be in the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.