Frances A. Callaham, age 102, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. Frances was born in Campbell County, and was a lifelong resident of Lynchburg. She graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1934. She then went to work for the Chap Stick Company of Blair Laboratories and was employed there for 46 years. Frances was a member of First United Methodist Church and served the church in many capacities. It was her joy to teach nine year old Sunday school for more than 20 years. After First UMC was sold, she joined Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, where she remained a member until her death. Frances was an exceptional speaker and shared her talents with many organizations. She served as President and in many other positions in the following organizations, Lynchburg Chapter No. 54 of the Eastern Star, State of Virginia Order of the Eastern Star, Past Matrons and Patrons Club of the Eastern Star, Lynchburg Business and Professional Women's Club, Old Dominion Chapter United Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Christian Women's Club. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel E. Callaham and Mayme Wilkerson Callaham; brothers, Joseph W. Callaham, Aubrey E. Callaham and wife Mary; sister, Helen C. Londeree and husband Walter; niece, Martha Callaham Belvin; nephews, Barry D. Londeree and Kenneth W. Londeree. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth S. Callaham; niece, Jo Ann Callaham Ward and husband, Mike; great nephew, Jason C. Ward, wife, Beth, and their son, Maxwell; great niece, Frances Belvin Ryan, husband, Ashby and children, Neil and Ashley; her many cousins and friends. Frances was a sweet, kind and generous person. She loved the Lord, her family, and her many friends. She will be greatly missed in this world. Heaven has called home one of its earthly angels. A private Graveside service will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church 4660 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or to a charity of your choice in memory of Frances C. Callaham. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.