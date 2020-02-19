Donald Lee Callaham of Forest departed this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 30, 1954. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by American Legion Post 16. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 1 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 2315 Yorktown Ave., #300H, Lynchburg. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Callaham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries