Virginia "Jenny" Torrence Caldwell, of Appomattox, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Philippines, while visiting her son. She was the wife of the late David Randolph "Skipper" Caldwell Sr. for 60 years. Born in Lynchburg, on December 13, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Willie Davis Torrence and Esther Tweedy Torrence. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings, Helen Burton, Nell Washburn, William Torrence, and Gladys Fix. She is survived by her three children, Sandra and Bill Thorne of Gainesville, Debbie and Kipp Burch of Brookneal, David Caldwell and Carlo Sarion of Manila, Philippines; six grandchildren, John Williams and Kayla Deuley, Michael and Jessica Thorne, Matthew and Karen Thorne, Heather and Tonya Williams, Autumn and Ryan Enoch, Tucker Burch and Nichole LaFortune; six great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kinsley Thorne, Luke and Avery Thorne, Elijah Williams, Lennox Enoch; one brother, Marvin Torrence; sisters-in-law, Virginia and Joel Carnefix and Florence Torrence; and her many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Appomattox Court House Presbyterian Church serving as an elder. Jenny worked at Farmer's National Bank and retired from Central Fidelity Bank. She was a member of the Appomattox Women's Club and local chapter of the American Heart Association. She enjoyed traveling and family time at the beach. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Appomattox Court House Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Janice Fraser and the Rev. Gene Beverly. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Following the service, the family will receive friends for a reception and a time of fellowship at Falling River County Club and other times at her residence. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Appomattox Court House Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 85, Appomattox, VA 24522; Appomattox Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522; Ann Wilcox Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 746, Appomattox, VA 24522; or the charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
