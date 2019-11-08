Johnny Chapman Caldwell of Bedford, departed this life peacefully at his home on Monday, November 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jane, sons, David and Mark; daughters-in-law, Tersa and Sarah; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Ted, Emily, and Julie. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
