Elena Ilavska Cagas, 75, of Bedford, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born in Vazec, Slovakia, Europe, on June 17, 1944, a daughter of the late Michal Ilavsky and Zuzana Bartkova Ilavska. She is survived by her husband, Ivo Cagas; her sister, Viera Motkova; her brother, Michal Ilavsky; and her nieces, Katarina Vyrostekova, Veronika Cernakova, and Martina Ilavska. She will be sadly missed by all. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, Burch-Messier Funeral Home, 317 W. Main St., Bedford, with the Rev. Larry Ross officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
