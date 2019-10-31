Rosa Virginia Cabler, 97, entered eternal rest on Saturday, October 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Chapel Grove Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is assisting the family.
