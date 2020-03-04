Floyd Cabell Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Salem VA Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 78 years old. He was born October 30, 1941, in Lynchburg, to the late Floyd Sr. and late Estelle Abbott Cabell. He shared 57 memorable years with his wife, Doretha. He previously worked at Sears in the parts department for eight years. Over 35 years of employment was spent at GE/Ericsson until his retirement. He enjoyed countless vacations and fishing trips with his family. He loved gardening and took pleasure in delivering vegetables to his friends. During the winter months, you could find him relaxing in front of a wood stove he named "The Bear." Floyd was a supportive husband, loving father, adopted Papa to many, and a devoted servant of Jehovah. His comical sense of humor will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Doretha Cabell of Lynchburg; four children, Cheryl Ferguson (Chester) of Arizona, Floyd Cabell III of Stuarts Draft, Garrick Cabell (Alexis) of Palmyra, and Terri Cabell of Lynchburg; nine grandchildren, Cherelle, Shiquita, Jenae, Nakeea, Courtney, Candice, Jasmine, D'edra, and Jordan; nine great-grandchildren, Joshua, Bradley, Christian, Jayson, Chloe, Everett, Ayumi, Carter, and Leon. He is also survived by two sisters, Chanie Pannell and Ellen Price; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and extended family. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 319 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, Va. on Saturday March 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. Service provided by Lotz Funeral Home and Crematory in Salem, Va.
To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Cabell, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.