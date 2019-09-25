Claude Berkley Cabaniss, 90, of Appomattox, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Verta Lonelle "Nell" Williamson Cabaniss. Born in Charlotte County, Va., on November 29, 1928, he was a son of the late William Eugene Cabaniss and the late Sarah Elizabeth Moore Carwile. He was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church and Monroe Masonic Lodge #301 A.F. & A. M. Berkley retired from Norfolk and Western Railroad and Babcock & Wilcox. After retirement he operated a painting business for a number of years. He is survived by three children, Neal Maxwell Cabaniss and wife, Jodi Aerts, of Appomattox, Karen Faye Cabaniss and husband, John Dudley Nanney, of Chocowinity, N.C., and Penny Cabaniss Herndon and husband, J.E. Herndon, of Concord; a sister, Bessie Lee Forgie of Clifton Forge; a half-brother, Albert D. "Hootie" Maxey; eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Crystal Herndon and a half-sister, Ruth M. Franklin. A funeral service with Masonic rites will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Red Oak Baptist Church by the Rev. Tom Barker. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Valley View, Lynchburg General Hospital and Diane Marsh for their care of Berkley. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.