Sue Carol Dickason Byrne, of Homeplace Farms, Lowry, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1929, in Russellville, Kentucky, the only child of the late William Tyler Dickason and Wafe Head Dickason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Byrne and her son, James Lawrence (Larry) Byrne. She is survived by three children, twin daughters, Carol Byrne Bolling (Richard) of Bedford, Bridget Ellen Byrne (Mel Fitzgerald) of Richmond and youngest son, John Tyler Byrne (Cathy) of Bedford. In addition, she is survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for many things,including her sharp tongue, home baked cakes and seasonal fruit. The family would like to thank all caregivers over the years and most recently Robin, Cathy and Diane. The family requests that those wishing to make memorials to consider the Goode Rescue Squad, 9261 Forest Road, Goode, VA 24556, or Friends of the Bedford Public Library, 321 North Bridge Street, Bedford, VA 24523. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Sam Williams officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

