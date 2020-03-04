Sue Carol Dickason Byrne, of Homeplace Farms, Lowry, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1929, in Russellville, Kentucky, the only child of the late William Tyler Dickason and Wafe Head Dickason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Byrne and her son, James Lawrence (Larry) Byrne. She is survived by three children, twin daughters, Carol Byrne Bolling (Richard) of Bedford, Bridget Ellen Byrne (Mel Fitzgerald) of Richmond and youngest son, John Tyler Byrne (Cathy) of Bedford. In addition, she is survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for many things,including her sharp tongue, home baked cakes and seasonal fruit. The family would like to thank all caregivers over the years and most recently Robin, Cathy and Diane. The family requests that those wishing to make memorials to consider the Goode Rescue Squad, 9261 Forest Road, Goode, VA 24556, or Friends of the Bedford Public Library, 321 North Bridge Street, Bedford, VA 24523. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Sam Williams officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Breaking
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.