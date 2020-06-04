September 29, 1946 - May 29, 2020 Mr. Cornell V. Byrd Sr., 73, of 220 Chambers Street, Lynchburg, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on September 29, 1946, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Lee Byrd and Vernell Younger Byrd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Byrd. Mr. Byrd was a veteran of the United States Army and of the Baptist faith. Those left to cherish his memories are one son, Cornell Byrd Jr. (Latisha) of Madison Heights, Virginia; three daughters, Nicole Byrd, Monica Byrd-Haskins and Carletta Byrd-Pannell, all of Lynchburg, Virginia; two sisters, Velma Dark (David) of Washington, D.C., and Deloris Savoy (Francis) of Fort Washington, Md.; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Laverne Canada of Brookneal, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Joseph Walthall of Marietta, California, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mr. Byrd will be conducted on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop Larry E. Robertson, Sr. and military rites by Altavista Memorial Post #36. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal restrictions, masks are highly recommended. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

