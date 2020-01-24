Frances Jennings Byrd Frances Jennings Byrd, 92, passed away on Monday, January 21, 2020 at UVA Medical Center. She was born April 24, 1927 to the late Bossie Jennings and Lue Berda Carter Jennings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Byrd Sr. She is survived by her son, Stanley Byrd Jr.; granddaughter, Yolanda Byrd; two devoted nieces, Phyllis Carpenter and Eva Moorman; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Meredith Tinsley, officiating. Family and friends may view Frances on Saturday from 10 until 4 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Byrd, Frances Jennings
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.