Marsha Byler, 67, Vice President of Private Banking, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her Wichita, Kan. home. Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mae Mirt. Survived by her husband, Tom Byler; daughter, Jeannine Compton, all of Wichita; sons, Cale (Melissa) Compton of Lawrence, Kan., Ben (Karoline) Byler, Luke Byler, both of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Amara Aberle, Zoe, Brady, Charlie, Eli, Jackson, Mackenzie, Ryan, and Rory Byler; siblings, Nelson (Angela) Mirt of Dodge City, Kan.; Kelly (Lisa) Mirt of Lynchburg, Va. A memorial has been established with Wichita Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 49020, Wichita, KS 67201. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
