Lemuel "Lem" Sherwood Byers Sr. passed from this life to his Eternal Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Lem was born on June 4, 1936, the third son of Harry E. Byers and Mildred Campbell Byers of Piney River, Virginia. In addition to his parents, Lem was predeceased by his wife and love of his life for 48 years, Phyllis Ferguson Byers; grandson, Jared O. Byers; and brother, Maurice L. Byers. Surviving are his daughter, Susan B. Tedrow (Mark) of Buena Vista and two sons, Lemuel S. Byers Jr. of New York City, and the Rev. Stephen L. Byers (Amy) of Raleigh, N.C. Additionally, he is survived by four grandchildren, Justin Sorrels (Michelle), Hayley S. Baker (Jason), Hannah C. Byers and Jonathan Tedrow; four great-grandchildren, Mallory V. Sorrels, Faith A. Baker, Josh Hartless and Caitlin Hartless; brother, Clyde E. Byers, Sr.; sister, LaVone B. Chaplin; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dearest friends, Clinton and Nita Russ. Lem graduated from Parry McCluer High School in 1953 and served in the United States Army stationed in Germany. After military service, he led a successful career as service manager at Warren Chevrolet in Buena Vista and Lexington Motor Sales. From there he went on to start the automotive mechanics program at Floyd S. Kay Technical Center in Lexington until he retired in 2002. In addition to these accomplishments, he enjoyed owning and operating his own business, Lem's Auto Body Shop in Buena Vista. Aside from his passion for automobiles, Lem was a life-long member of the Buena Vista Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, usher, chairman of the building and grounds committee, and sang bass in the Sanctuary Choir. Lem proudly served as a 30-year lifetime member of the Buena Vista Rescue Squad, to which he devoted countless hours of rescue, instruction, and helping others. Lem was an avid gardener and self-proclaimed jack-of-all-trades, but his greatest joy was his family and friends. He was a man who never met a stranger, and will always be remembered for his quick wit, his strong will and his service to others. The family would like to extend special thanks to the care team at Shenandoah Valley Health and Rehab, as well as the doctors and nurses who provided such wonderful care over the past two years. Family night will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Buena Vista Baptist Church. A celebration of Lem's life will take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., also at Buena Vista Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bryon LePere officiating. Interment will follow at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens. Guests are welcome at the Byers family home at 104 Woodland Avenue in Buena Vista. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at the Buena Vista Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
