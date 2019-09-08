Rex Glendon Butler passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Fairfax, Va. He was born on January 2, 1921, in Omega, Okla., to Ray and Gladys Strohm Butler. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marjorie Wagner Butler, of Fairfax, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Glynda and Oren Barnes of Centreville, Va.; and grandchildren, Maureen Barnes, Sheldon Barnes, and George Barnes. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Rae Selter. Rex grew up in Yates Center, Kan., and graduated from Baker University. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the Army in both the European and Pacific theaters. He was a statistician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for most of his career, and then as a professor at Tennessee State University. After retiring, he moved to Lynchburg, where he was an active member of Centenary UMC. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
