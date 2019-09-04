Eligah Butler, 89, of Madison Heights, Va., transitioned on Friday, August 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Piney Grove Baptist Church, 322 Puppy Creek Rd., Amherst, VA 24521. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family and friends will assemble at the church. Interment will in the Briarwood Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.