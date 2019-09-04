Eligah Butler, 89, of Madison Heights, Va., transitioned on Friday, August 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Piney Grove Baptist Church, 322 Puppy Creek Rd., Amherst, VA 24521. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family and friends will assemble at the church. Interment will in the Briarwood Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

