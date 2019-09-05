Eligah Butler, 89, of Madison Heights, Va., transitioned on Thursday, August 29, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Piney Grove Baptist Church, 322 Puppy Creek Rd., Amherst, VA 24521. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family and friends will assemble at the church. Interment will be held in the Briarwood Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

