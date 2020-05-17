Carolyn Faye (Daniel) Bushong Carolyn Bushong, 75, died at Babcock Manor in Appomattox, Va., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, of complications from Alzheimers. Carolyn was born on March 2, 1945, to the late Esther Hall Daniel and the late Lloyd Jake Daniel. Carolyn is survived by four nephews, David Daniel (Paula) of Spring Green, Wisc., John Daniel (Larry) of Corral de Tierra, Calif., Brian Davis of Appomattox, Va., and Zachary Daniel (Mary) of Fredericksburg, Va.; four great-nephews, Declan Daniel, Nicholas Daniel, Isaac Daniel and Mark Daniel; a cousin, Tami Gillelan Stewart (Greg) of Marietta, Ga.; one stepbrother, Christopher Daniel of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Daniel, Harrisonburg, Va., and Sandra Daniel, Spring Green, Wisc.; and lifelong friends, Bill Skinner, Ann Bragassa, and Ann Jennings. Carolyn was predeceased by a sister, Diane Davis, and by two brothers, Stephen Daniel and Thomas Daniel. Carolyn received her bachelor's degree from James Madison University and her master's degree from the University of Virginia. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, the International Honor Society in Education. She taught at Rustburg Middle and High Schools before becoming the English Instructional Specialist for Campbell County Schools. Carolyn was a master English teacher who inspired both students and colleagues. Her exuberant personality emerged in the classroom as she loved sharing her passion for literature and writing. She motivated students and teachers with her drive to always improve her craft. For Carolyn, the day never ended with the school bell; she was often the last to leave because of assisting students, helping them explore their talents, and supporting them in learning opportunities outside the classroom. She worked with forensics, the one act competitions and the literary magazine for years, and her competitive spirit was shared with countless actors and writers. Students and teachers fondly recall antidotes of her creative antics in the classroom as well as in professional development. Her impact on education will be appreciated and implemented by all who were privileged to work with her. She was passionate about everything that she was involved with whether it was with her church family, her family, her school family or her friends. As an active member of Rustburg United Methodist Church, she served as a lay minister, choir member, board member, and an integral participant in service projects and conference and district planning. She left an indelible mark on her church community. Carolyn was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and niece. Anyone close to Carolyn quickly realized she was often the keystone in her family. She loved spending time with her family and sharing the antics of her beloved nephews. She also showed this same passion in a wide variety of interests. She was multitalented and enjoyed the performing arts whether it was through her beautiful voice or through performing with groups like the Nichols Tavern Players or through volunteering with the Simulation Center. Yet she was just as zealous about sports and could hold her own in a conversation with any coach or sports fan, especially if the subject was the Redskins. Carolyn was a dynamic personality who had the innate ability to relate to all people so all she encountered felt treasured. It was difficult to be in her presence for very long and not find yourself smiling or feeling better, and people just meeting her would feel in minutes that they had always known her. She was remarkably empathic with the ability to sense what others were feeling, especially those who were going through pain, and she was always the first to reach out to them with support and understanding. This gentleness and concern for others really shone in the classroom where she saw each student as unique. Students who walked into her classroom knew immediately they had a teacher who cared, who saw value in each student, who was not judgmental. Carolyn had an amazing joy of life and people. She was a devoted friend who loved laughing, good jokes, a Bloody Mary and wine. Time spent with Carolyn usually meant laughing until your stomach ached the next day. She was a loving confidant who always looked for the positive in any situation. Even when illness was stealing her mind, there remained still her sparkle and her smile. Carolyn's family would like to thank John and Mary Williams for their love, care, and support of Carolyn and the dedicated staff at Babcock Manor who cared for her. Those wishing to make memorials please consider The Alzheimer's Association, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, or The Rustburg Connection, 332 Bear Creek Road, Rustburg, VA 24588, which is offering a scholarship in honor of Carolyn this year to a Rustburg High School senior.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.