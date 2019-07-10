LYNCHBURG, Va. Shirley, 81, died on July 8, 2019. A visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake, a service will immediately follow. Information and condolences at www.altmeyerfh.com.
