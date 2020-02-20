Mr. Shellie S. Burns, age 86, of Concord, passed away on February 14, 2020, in Brookneal. He was the son of the late Mr. James Burns and Mrs. Eula Mae Elliott Burns. He is survived by two children, Mr. Winston Burns (Virginia) of Naruna and Mrs. Geal Cheatham of Concord; three grandchildren, Kendra (Tyrone) Yuille, Winston (Twila) Burns, and David Furline; four great-grandchildren, Tiberius and Rakell Yuille, and Katequa and Kameron Burns; one sister, Mrs. Dorothy M. Smith of Brookneal; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Carrie Burns of Hampton; a devoted nephew, Danny Ray Smith; a goddaughter, Sherwyn Pringle; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal with interment in the St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangemetns are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
To plant a tree in memory of Shellie Burns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.