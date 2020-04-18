On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Calvin "Sonny" Burns of Brookneal, was called home to eternal rest. Sonny was born in Campbell County, Va., to the late Mrs. Eunice Mae Johnson and Mr. Calvin "Bee" Burns. He was preceded in death by his sister, Stella Hamilton; and two brothers, Jesse Burns and Johnny Burns. Sonny leaves to cherish memories, his daughter, Lynda Burns of Radford; three brothers, Matthew O. Johnson II of Kona, Hawaii, David Burns of Campbell County, and Michael Burns of Lynchburg, Va.; four sisters, Yolanda Burns of Brookneal, Marilyn Hartman of Appomattox, Synthia Elliott of Roanoke, and Damaris Elliott of Lynchburg; a sister-in-law, Peggy Burns of Naruna; a brother-in-law, Ken Hamilton of Lynchburg; and a host of nephews, nieces, and many friends. Sonny will be memorialized with military honors as a Vietnam War Veteran and a Veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division for the United States Army. A public viewing was held on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Condolences may be expressed at www.jeffressfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

