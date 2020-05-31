Florence "Dianne" Burnette Witt Florence "Dianne" Burnette Witt, 72, of Forest, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 4, 1948, a daughter of the late Richard Brightwell Burnette and Hilda Newman Burnette. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin M. Witt and a daughter, Kristy Witt Durham. She was retired from Nationwide Insurance. Dianne is survived by her husband, Maurice Earl Witt Jr.; daughter, Lisa Jones; grandchildren, Leighann Jones, Lindsey Jones, Lacey Jones, Bubba Jones, Chance Witt, Rosa Durham, Quin Durham; great-grandchildren, Sadie Lee, Sawyer Lee; and special friends, Carol Tyler, Becky Sauls, and Norma Durham. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Terrace View Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Friends are welcome to come by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, 317 W. Main Street location to pay their respects to Mrs. Witt and sign the register book anytime between 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Terrace View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Patient Care Fund at Pearson Cancer Center. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

