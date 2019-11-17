Jeane Grant Burnette, 91, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by family, in Lynchburg, Va., following a brief illness. She was born in Lynchburg, on November 16, 1927, to the late Samuel Earl Grant and Margaret Love Grant. She was the wife of the late Warren Carlyle Burnette for 57 years before his passing. She was preceded in death by her only sister, Betty Grant Sparks. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Burnette Rhodes (Ed); sons, Steve Burnette (Connie) of Lynchburg, and Scott Burnette (Deb) of South Hill, Va.; grandchildren, Matthew Rhodes (Amy), Benjamin Rhodes (Melissa), Katie Rhodes, Sarah Rhodes (Eli), Erin Burnette Mills (Brandon), and Lauren Burnette; great-grandchildren, Mary, Ella, Olivia, Madi, Ryker, Roman, Taylor, Elizabeth, Caroline and Layla; and sisters-in-law, Geraldine Burnette, Kathleen Burnette, and Helen B. Harvey. Raised on the family farm in Amherst, County until her father's untimely death, she moved with her mother and sister to various locations in Virginia and later to Ohio and New York with her husband and family, finally returning to Virginia in 1969. She was a retired medical lab technician, serving in multiple hospitals and doctors' offices wherever she lived. More importantly, she was a very kind and caring individual to family and friends at any time of need, selfless and tireless whenever she thought she could be of help. The family would like express their thanks for the care given by Centra Hospice and the staff at Heritage Green. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with Pastor Terri Cornwell at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery, in Rustburg, Va. A reception will be held immediately following at Rustburg Ruritan Club. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Rustburg Presbyterian Church, 681 Village Highway, Rustburg, VA 24588. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.