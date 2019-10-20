Carlease Samuels Burnette, 93, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ralph E. Burnette. She is survived by two sons, Honorable R. Edwin Burnette Jr. of Lynchburg, and Thornton G. Burnette and wife, Kelly, of Durham, N.C.; a daughter, Larkin B. Conley and husband, Steve, of Galax; three grandchildren, William (Cole) Coleman Conley II and wife, Haleigh, of Raleigh, N.C., Samuel (Clif) Clifton Conley and fiancée, Lauren Fleming, of Mouth of Wilson, and Dr. Kaitlyn L. Burnette of Seattle, Wash.; a sister, Delores S. (Dee) Athey of Richmond; a niece, Linda S. Williams of Lynchburg and her daughter, Whitney W. Cobey of Arlington; and a nephew, Donald L. Samuels and wife, Stevie, of Alexandria. Carlease was a founding member of Peakland Baptist Church, where she served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and pianist. A gifted musician, Carlease shared her love of music with family and friends who enjoyed her impromptu performances. She was a resident of Westminster-Canterbury where she served on the welcoming committee and provided musical entertainment regularly. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Peakland Baptist Church with the Rev. Martha Kearse officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Peakland Baptist Church, 4018 Peakland Place Lynchburg, VA 24503, or to The Fellowship Fund at Westminster Canterbury, 501 VES Road Lynchburg, VA 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
