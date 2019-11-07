Carlease Samuels Burnette, 93, of Lynchburg, died Monday, October 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ralph E. Burnette. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Peakland Baptist Church with the Rev. Martha Kearse officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
