Michael Kenneth Burnett passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 19, 2019, at the age of 65. Kenneth will be lovingly remembered by his children, Leigh Hamilton Burnett and Robert Calhoun Burnett; his brothers, Robert L. Burnett and Walter David Burnett; and his sister, Susan Burnett Wright. He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A native of Lynchburg, Kenneth graduated from E.C. Glass and Lynchburg College. He received an MBA from the College of William and Mary in 1984. Kenneth began his business career in technology sales. He left the technology field in 1998 and pursued his passion of starting a guide service for bird hunters in Paraguay, Avid Sportsman International. In his later years, he followed another passion of raising vegetables and was a well known and respected produce vendor at the Lynchburg Community Market. Kenneth's love for family and friends and his passion for living life fully will be remembered by everyone who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Kenneth's name to the Society of Saint Andrew, 3383 Sweet Hollow Rd., Big Island, VA 24526. A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Oakwood Country Club, Lynchburg, Va. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
