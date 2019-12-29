Mary Bersch Burley, 75, of Amherst, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Danny Lee Burley. She was born June 30, 1944, a daughter of the late Aubrey Lee Bersch Jr. and Lillian Chapman Bersch. Mary was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. She is survived by a son, Daniel Burley and his wife, Lois, of Amherst; two brothers, Robert Bersch and Carlton Bersch both of Madison Heights; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.