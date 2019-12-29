Mary Bersch Burley, 75, of Amherst, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Danny Lee Burley. She was born June 30, 1944, a daughter of the late Aubrey Lee Bersch Jr. and Lillian Chapman Bersch. Mary was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. She is survived by a son, Daniel Burley and his wife, Lois, of Amherst; two brothers, Robert Bersch and Carlton Bersch both of Madison Heights; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

