Joyce Thomas Burleigh, 91, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing. Joyce was the loving wife of Wallace Burleigh for 58 years. The oldest of six children, she was born on March 6, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, to Lloyd and Hazel Thomas. Joyce retired from G.E. after 25 years of service. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe. Joyce was active in church, working in the nursery for over 50 years and helping in the kitchen. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; and her siblings, Cliff Thomas, David Thomas, Betty Layne and Earl Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Larry Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews, several that she treated as if they were her children and grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery with the Rev. Glynn Coleman officiating. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Fairmont Crossing for the care provided to Joyce. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe, 139 Francis Ave., Monroe, VA 24574. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

Apr 24
Graveside
Friday, April 24, 2020
1:00PM
Amherst Cemetery
Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA 24521
