Lillian Sawyer Burks, 86, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Lynchburg. Born in Chesapeake, on October 2, 1933, Mrs. Burks was the daughter of the late David Edgar and Evelyn Denny Sawyer. She was retired as a Registered Nurse and was a member of Amherst Presbyterian Church. She was also and avid bridge player and enjoyed her many friends. She was preceded in death by three husbands, Paul Stewart, Irvin Powell, and Frank Burks; and three brothers, David Edgar Sawyer Jr., Linwood Sawyer, and Arthur Lee Sawyer. She is survived by her son, David Stewart of Lynchburg; daughter, Holly Anderson of Greensboro, N.C.; two sisters, Dorothy Garris and Carolyn Price; and four grandchildren, Ashley Wilson, Emily Guthrie, Kellie Timberlake, and Greg Howard. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Amherst Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amherst Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 809, Amherst VA 24521, or Amherst Life Saving Crew, P.O. Box 193, Amherst, VA 24521. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
