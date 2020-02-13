James Harper Burkholder, age 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1929, in Arnprior, Canada, son of the late James A. Burkholder and Hester B. Burkholder. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty B. Burkholder; two sons, Boyd Burkholder and James "Ed" Burkholder; and a brother, Ed Burkholder. James was retired from the state of Connecticut. He was a member of Lynchburg American Legion Post #16 and Moose Lodge #715. An Army veteran, he served his county during the Korean conflict. He loved watching Virginia Tech football, playing poker with the boys, watching movies with his granddaughter, Tiff and collecting stamps and coins. Survivors include two daughters, Martha B. Rice and Lillian E. Rice; as well as four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday February 15, 2020, at American Legion Hall Post #16. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

