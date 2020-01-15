Michael James Burke, 46, of Lynchburg, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his mother's residence. He was born August 15, 1973 in Whittier California to Joanne Burke, and James Burke. Michael is survived by his parents; and his loving and only daughter, Katie Joanne Burke, and her mother Tricia Barrett Burke Farrand; brother and his wife, Kevin and Mari Burke; stepfather, Tom Stockton; uncle, Michael and Maddie Burke; aunts, Carolyn Cameron, Donna Barragan; cousins, Shauna Killebrew and her husband, Mike, Deanne Cecil and her husband, Jeff, Tim Burke, Brian Burke and his wife, Sherrie, Melissa Mendez and her husband, Rick, Jarred Barragan and his wife, Jennifer; and the entire Barrett Family. Michael graduated from Long Beach State University in 1998 with a Finance degree and worked as an Insurance Consultant until he was disabled in his 20s. He was a great golfer, and enjoyed playing golf in California, Hawaii, Jamaica, and Virginia. He was a great cook, a super foodie, and a wine connoisseur. He enjoyed playing cards with his cigar buddies. Michael is best remembered for his love of family and friends and his positive attitude while showing perseverance and determination while facing his numerous medical challenges. Services will be held at Calvary Chapel Lynchburg on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 20722 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg VA, 24502. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Christian Academy for his daughter, Katie who will always be the greatest joy of his life. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Burke, Michael James
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Burke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.