Janie Lee Burgess, 88, of Altavista, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Governor Buster and Beulah Berger Lee and six brothers. Janie is survived by two brothers, Rosco Lee (Gloria) of Lynch Station and Alphonso Lee of Bedford. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Airy United Methodist Church in Lynch Station, Va. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The cortege will assemble at the residence of Rosco Lee at 2324 Chellis Ford Road, Lynch Station at 12:30 p.m. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is assisting the family.
