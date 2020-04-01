Thomas Nelson Burford died on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born at Long Hill on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County, Virginia, in 1935. Thomas was the son of Thomas Russell and Frances Antionette Whitehead Burford. His only sibling, Walter Russell Burford, a violin and furniture maker and designer was born in 1934 and died in 1994. The two brothers founded and operated Burford Brothers, a consortium for a farm, orchard, fruit tree nursery, sawmill, building construction and antique furniture reproduction which closed in 1995. Tom Burford, as he was known professionally, was internationally known as an authority and historian on apples and cider. Author of a number of books, he wrote "Apples of North America", an acclaimed work that received the American Horticultural Society book award. He lectured nationally and was known as Professor Apple. He is recognized and credited as a pioneer in the modern apple and cider industries. Tom is survived by cousins and his loyal caregivers and adopted family, Danny and Phyllis Smith and their family. His remains are to be donated for medical research. There will be no service per his request.

