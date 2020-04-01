Thomas Nelson Burford died on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born at Long Hill on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County, Virginia, in 1935. Thomas was the son of Thomas Russell and Frances Antionette Whitehead Burford. His only sibling, Walter Russell Burford, a violin and furniture maker and designer was born in 1934 and died in 1994. The two brothers founded and operated Burford Brothers, a consortium for a farm, orchard, fruit tree nursery, sawmill, building construction and antique furniture reproduction which closed in 1995. Tom Burford, as he was known professionally, was internationally known as an authority and historian on apples and cider. Author of a number of books, he wrote "Apples of North America", an acclaimed work that received the American Horticultural Society book award. He lectured nationally and was known as Professor Apple. He is recognized and credited as a pioneer in the modern apple and cider industries. Tom is survived by cousins and his loyal caregivers and adopted family, Danny and Phyllis Smith and their family. His remains are to be donated for medical research. There will be no service per his request.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.