Sally Frances Coleman Burford was born on September 30, 1927, passed at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. on October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held in Washington, D.C. and in her place of birth, Lynchburg (Naola), Va. D.C. Funeral Mass: Friday, November 15, 2019, 10 a.m., Viewing and 11 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church,1600 Morris Rd. S.E., Washington, DC 20020. Va. Funeral Services: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1 p.m. at Ivy Hill Baptist Church, 448 Waughs Ferry Crossing, Naola, VA 24574. Interment will take place at Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Monroe, VA 24574.
