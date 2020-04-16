Donald Edward Burford Jr., 72, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor, Rev. Ronald Lovelace, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Burford, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries