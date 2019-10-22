Gordon Lee Burford, 62, of Lynchburg passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Washington D.C., he was a son of Elizabeth Burford and the late Wallace Burford. Gordon had Cerebral Palsy and graduated from Special Education High School in Maryland. He loved music and liked to entertain playing songs and singing. He lived many years at Larch Homes for the Handicapped in Lynchburg. He was a member of Forest Road United Methodist Church and DePaul Community Resources. In addition to his mother, Gordon is survived by his brother, David Burford and his wife, Alice, of Oro Valley, Ariz.; many cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will take place privately at Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
