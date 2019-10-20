David Frank Burdette, 88, of Monroe, Va., died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Fairmont Crossing in Amherst, Virginia. Born April 18, 1931, in Whitehouse, N.J., David was a son of the late David Frank Burdette and the late Hazel Hatman Burdette. David is survived by his son, Andrew Speluburger and his wife, Joanne; a half-sister, Catherine; a close friend. Larry S. Sturm and his family; a niece; and a nephew. A celebration of David's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, 118 Commonwealth Drive, Madison Heights, Va., with the Rev. Doug Turner officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home one hour before the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
