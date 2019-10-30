Arthur Charles Bunnell, loving and beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend, passed away at the age of 74 on Monday, October 14, 2019. Art, or Artie, as he was known to his friends and family, was born on February 10, 1945, in Wilmington, North Carolina, and moved with his family to Lynchburg, Virginia as a child. After completing his studies at Hargrave Military Academy, Art graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts, and pursued graduate studies at the University of Virginia. On December 23, 1966, he married Jane Cheryl Liggan. Together they raised a son, Ben, and a daughter, Elizabeth. After spending some years as a teacher, Art decided to follow in his father's entrepreneurial footsteps and start his own business. He served as Founder, President and CEO of Bennie's Homes, Inc., a Lynchburg-based dealer of manufactured houses, for over thirty years. Art was also a past president, long-term board member, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient of the Virgina Manufacturing Housing Association. Art was a spiritual man whose morning prayer was "This is the day the Lord hath made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it." In Lynchburg, Art was a long-time member and elder at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, and upon retiring to Deltaville, Virgina, he and Jane became steadfast members of Christ Church Parish. Art cherished the deep friendships developed through his church communities. Art loved life, adventure, challenges, and ice cream. Through his life, Art was at various times a runner, golfer, motorcyclist, boater, and pilot. Art was also a lifelong reader, writer and occasional poet, who journaled regularly. At the University of Richmond, Art was a proud member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and counted his fraternity brothers among his dearest lifelong friends. He had a great sense of humor, one of the many traits he passed to his children and grandchildren. Art was preceded in death by his father, Bennie; his mother, Billie; and his brother, Warren. He is survived by his wife, Jane; his sisters-in-law, Wanda and Pamela; two children, Benjamin and Elizabeth; daughters-in-law, Zoe Bunnell and Chelsea Silvernell; his four grandchildren, Sophia, Arthur, Asher, and Beatrice; as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, godchildren, and friends. A memorial service for Art will be held at Westminster-Canterbury Richmond, 1600 Westbrook Rd. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Westminster - Canterbury Richmond Employee Christmas Fund.
