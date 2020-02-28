Randy P. Bunch died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Doctors told his mother at age two that he would never walk or talk. She said he will and he did! His mom died when he was four, so his four big brothers helped him as he grew (6'4' and 225 pounds.) From age two to four, he was in a full body cast (toes to armpits). From age four to twelve, he wore full length steel leg braces. They changed diapers, dressed and bathed him until he could walk and talk. And talk he did, he could talk the coonskin cap off "Old Davey"! He finally graduated high school (special ed.) He loved music, particularly the Beatles, Motown, and "Elvis". He even had his own "DJ" show at Avante, the nursing home he stayed in for his last years before succumbing to effects of hydrocephalus and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. "Dandy Randy has left the building." Family will hold a memorial service (no gifts or flowers) on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Langhorne Community Church, 15777 Leesville Rd, Evington, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Bunch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries