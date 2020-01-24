Albert "Buddy" Lee Buchanan, 59, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Elizabeth Buchanan for 24 Years. He was born on February 28, 1960, in Sewickley, Pa., he was a son of Albert E. Buchanan and Grace Stone Buchanan. Buddy was a driver for FM3 and a former employee of Georgia Pacific. He was always there for everyone willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to work on cars as well as drag race them. Buddy loved to travel and meet new people, he loved his "car buddies", but most of all he loved his family. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a daughter, Nicole Kuhn of Elyria, Ohio; two sons, Justin Dudley and his wife, Jeri and Carl Bane, both of Madison Heights; a brother, David Buchanan and his wife, Sherri, of Twinsburg, Ohio; and seven grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Buchanan, Albert "Buddy" Lee
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
