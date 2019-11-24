Dorothy "Dottie Beck" Paulette Bub, 61, of Old Court House Road, Appomattox, died on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Charles Martin Bub for 34 1/2 years. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 21, 1958, she was the daughter of Louise Garrett Paulett Franklin of Appomattox and the late Thomas Wilson Paulett. Dottie Beck was co-owner and operator of DC's Mini Market and a member of Rough Creek Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband, mother, and multiple fur babies to include Foxy, she is survived by two sisters, Linda Paulette of Appomattox, and Charlotte "Charky" Paulette of Charlotte County; nephew, Greg May and fiancée, Joyce; nieces, Marsha Ballowe and Ashleigh Seay; great-nephews, Corey May and Thomas and Holly Ballowe and their sons, Levi and Logan; numerous cousins and extended family including, Bernita Dodd, Jane Dunavant, Ginny Elder and best friend, Claire Hancock. She was preceded in death by her brother, Calvin J. Paulette and sister, Janice Paulette Seay. The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. and other times at the home of her mother. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Rough Creek Presbyterian Church by Pastor Robert Phillips. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to Rough Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, c/o Mary Bailey, 600 Trent's Cemetery Road, Phenix, VA 23959. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
