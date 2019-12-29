Elmo J. Bryant Sr., 81, of Altavista, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of the late Ruby Lee Lann Bryant for forty-seven years. He was born October 21, 1938 in Buckingham County, a son of the late Percy H. Bryant and Edna Rose Bryant. He was a custom home builder and owner of Elmo J. Bryant & Son Construction Company for over forty years before retiring. Elmo loved baseball. He made an impact on many young men coaching youth baseball for many years. He is survived by his daughter, Karen R. Haupt and her husband, Stephen of Farmville and his son, E.J. Bryant Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Rustburg; a brother, Marshall Bryant of Appomattox; a sister-in-law, Virginia Bryant of Forest; and four grandchildren, Trevor Haupt (Amy), Somer Haupt Agnor (Matthew), Jessie Bryant (Brandon) and Zachary Bryant. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucy Bryant and Dean Layne; and seven brothers, Percy H. Jr., Dudley, David, Calvin, Lightfoot, James and Fred Bryant. A Celebration of Elmo's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Mead Memorial United Methodist Church by the Rev. Keon Huh. The family will receive friends following the service. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Mead Memorial United Methodist Church, 13317 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
